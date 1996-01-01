home / lungs health center / lungs a-z list / health tip: understanding copd article

Health Tip: Understanding COPD

Understanding COPD

(HealthDay News) -- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third-leading cause of death in the United States, affecting some 16 million Americans and potentially millions more who don't know they have it.

Latest Lungs News

According to the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute, COPD can make it difficult for people to breathe and harm their quality of life.

In COPD, less air flows in and out of the lung's airways due to one or more of these factors:

  • The airways lose their elastic quality.
  • The walls between some of the air sacs are destroyed.
  • The walls of the airways become thick and inflamed.
  • The airways make more mucus than usual and become clogged.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Allergy and Asthma Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Lung Disease/COPD Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors