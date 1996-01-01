home / cancer health center / cancer a-z list / health tip: recognize symptoms of oral cancer article

Health Tip: Recognize Symptoms of Oral Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Oral cancer typically is diagnosed between the ages of 55 and 64. It tends to affect more men than women, and will make up about 3 percent of all cancers diagnosed in 2017.

The American Dental Association says symptoms of oral cancer may include:

  • A mouth sore or irritation that does not go away within 3 weeks.
  • Red or white patches.
  • A lump.
  • Rough spots on normally smooth areas of the mouth.
  • Unexplained ear or throat trouble.
  • Frequent hoarseness while talking.

