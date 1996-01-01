Health Tip: Accept Help if Your Child Has Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Caring for a child with cancer can be emotionally and physically overwhelming.

The Children's Oncology Group says the best thing such a parent can do is to accept help from friends and family.

The group mentions these benefits of doing so:

You will have more energy to take care of your child, spend time with your other children and connect with your partner.

While there are some things that only you or your spouse can do for your child, there are plenty of things such as grocery shopping, cleaning, cooking and carpooling that others can help you with.

Having support can help you feel better when coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis.



