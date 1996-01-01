home / heart health center / heart a-z list / health tip: what's healthy blood pressure? article

Health Tip: What's Healthy Blood Pressure?

View the High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Slideshow Pictures

(HealthDay News) -- Maintaining a healthy blood pressure is fundamental to overall health and prevention of cardiovascular disease and other chronic health problems.

Latest Heart News

But what's healthy?

The American Heart Association offers this chart of healthy and unhealthy ranges:

Blood Pressure
Category		Systolic
mm Hg (upper #)		 Diastolic
mm Hg (lower #)
Normalless than 120 andless than 80
Prehypertension120139or8089
High Blood Pressure
(Hypertension) Stage 1		140159 or9099
High Blood Pressure
(Hypertension) Stage 2		160 or higheror100 or higher
Hypertensive Crisis
(Emergency care needed)
Higher than 180
or
Higher than 110

If your blood pressure is higher than 180/110 mm Hg and you ARE having symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness/weakness, changes in vision or difficulty speaking, call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you are NOT having any of these symptoms, wait about five minutes and take your pressure again. If the reading is still at or above 180/110 mm Hg, dial 9-1-1 without delay.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Heart Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Heart Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors