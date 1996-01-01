Health Tip: What's Healthy Blood Pressure?

(HealthDay News) -- Maintaining a healthy blood pressure is fundamental to overall health and prevention of cardiovascular disease and other chronic health problems.
But what's healthy?
The American Heart Association offers this chart of healthy and unhealthy ranges:
|Blood Pressure
Category
|Systolic
mm Hg (upper #)
|Diastolic
mm Hg (lower #)
|Normal
|less than 120
|and
|less than 80
|Prehypertension
|120 – 139
|or
|80 – 89
|High Blood Pressure
(Hypertension) Stage 1
|140 – 159
|or
|90 – 99
|High Blood Pressure
(Hypertension) Stage 2
|160 or higher
|or
|100 or higher
|Hypertensive Crisis
(Emergency care needed)
|Higher than 180
|or
|Higher than 110
If your blood pressure is higher than 180/110 mm Hg and you ARE having symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness/weakness, changes in vision or difficulty speaking, call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you are NOT having any of these symptoms, wait about five minutes and take your pressure again. If the reading is still at or above 180/110 mm Hg, dial 9-1-1 without delay.
