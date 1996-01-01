Health Tip: What's Healthy Blood Pressure?

(HealthDay News) -- Maintaining a healthy blood pressure is fundamental to overall health and prevention of cardiovascular disease and other chronic health problems.

But what's healthy?

The American Heart Association offers this chart of healthy and unhealthy ranges:

Blood Pressure

Category Systolic

mm Hg (upper #) Diastolic

mm Hg (lower #) Normal less than 120 and less than 80 Prehypertension 120 – 139 or 80 – 89 High Blood Pressure

(Hypertension) Stage 1 140 – 159 or 90 – 99 High Blood Pressure

(Hypertension) Stage 2 160 or higher or 100 or higher Hypertensive Crisis

(Emergency care needed)

Higher than 180

or

Higher than 110



If your blood pressure is higher than 180/110 mm Hg and you ARE having symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness/weakness, changes in vision or difficulty speaking, call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you are NOT having any of these symptoms, wait about five minutes and take your pressure again. If the reading is still at or above 180/110 mm Hg, dial 9-1-1 without delay.



