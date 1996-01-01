home / sleep health center / sleep a-z list / health tip: travel with a blanket article

Health Tip: Travel With a Blanket

(HealthDay News) -- Whether you are in a car, plane or train, maintaining the right body temperature can help you get needed rest.

So don't forget to include a blanket on your list of essentials to pack, the National Sleep Foundation says.

Maintaining the right body temperature will help you fall asleep and stay asleep, the organization says.

The blanket should be large enough to cover your feet, but small enough to fit in a bag. The fabric should feel cozy and be easy to wash.

And use the same blanket each time. The familiarity of the same blanket should condition you to fall asleep faster.

