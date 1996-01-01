First Sexually Transmitted Zika Case of Year in Miami-Dade County

The first sexually transmitted case of Zika virus in Miami-Dade County this year was reported by Florida health officials.

The case involves two people who tested positive for Zika. One of them did not travel, but that person's partner had recently gone to several areas where Zika transmission could occur, state health officials said Friday, CBS News reported.

Zika is commonly spread by mosquitoes in parts of Central and South America.

There is no evidence of ongoing, active transmission of Zika anywhere in Florida, according to health officials. There have been 205 confirmed cases of Zika in Florida so far this year, CBS News reported.



