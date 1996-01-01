Health Tip: Get to Know Your Pharmacist

(HealthDay News) -- Your pharmacist may be the health professional that you see more than any other. It's important to get to know that person, since a pharmacist can support your health in many ways.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentions some examples:

Discussing your medication --Pharmacists know all about medication side effects, and the best ways to use medicines.

--Pharmacists know all about medication side effects, and the best ways to use medicines. Identifying generic alternatives -- Pharmacists can suggest generic alternatives to more expensive prescription drugs.

-- Pharmacists can suggest generic alternatives to more expensive prescription drugs. Discussing medicine safety --Your pharmacist can offer advice on which over-the-counter medicines are safe to use in combination with prescription meds.

--Your pharmacist can offer advice on which over-the-counter medicines are safe to use in combination with prescription meds. Managing health issues --For example, you may be able to check your blood pressure at the pharmacy and talk to the pharmacist about the risks of high blood pressure. He or she may direct you to medical care, if needed.



