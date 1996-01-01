Health Tip: Supporting Breast-feeding Moms on the Job

(HealthDay News) -- There are a number of options available if businesses want to make it more convenient for mothers to express breast milk at work.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests:

Find a devoted space for nursing mothers. If a mother has a safe and private place to pump, she will not have to go elsewhere, such as a car or home. This space requires a comfortable chair, a place for a breast pump and an electrical outlet.

If you do not have room for a dedicated area, consider sharing space with other nearby businesses.

Many women have their own breast pumps, since insurance plans often cover them. But some businesses buy hospital-grade pumps for employees. These devices may speed up the pumping process and prevent the need for a mother to carry a pump back and forth from home.

Ensure that there is adequate refrigeration for nursing mothers.



