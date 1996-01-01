Health Tip: Supporting Breast-feeding Moms on the Job

(HealthDay News) -- There are a number of options available if businesses want to make it more convenient for mothers to express breast milk at work.
Latest Healthy Kids News
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests:
- Find a devoted space for nursing mothers. If a mother has a safe and private place to pump, she will not have to go elsewhere, such as a car or home. This space requires a comfortable chair, a place for a breast pump and an electrical outlet.
- If you do not have room for a dedicated area, consider sharing space with other nearby businesses.
- Many women have their own breast pumps, since insurance plans often cover them. But some businesses buy hospital-grade pumps for employees. These devices may speed up the pumping process and prevent the need for a mother to carry a pump back and forth from home.
- Ensure that there is adequate refrigeration for nursing mothers.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Pregnancy & Newborns Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.