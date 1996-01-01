Managing Anxiety

THURSDAY, Nov. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A little bit of stress can motivate you, but too much might cause an anxiety disorder that can prevent you from living your life to the fullest.

If you feel anxious on a daily basis, try making changes to your lifestyle to manage anxiety on your own. Exercise regularly to release the body's endorphins, natural feel-good chemicals. Set a goal of 30 minutes at least five days of the week.

Be sure to get enough sleep, typically between 7 and 8 hours every night.

During waking hours, take short breaks from whatever stresses you out -- meditation and listening to music are great ways to clear your head.

Eat healthy and don't skip meals. Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen anxiety and trigger panic attacks.

If adjustments to your routine don't lessen your anxiety, talk to your doctor, especially if anxiety or depression run in your family. You could have an anxiety disorder.

Keep a symptom diary and be alert for the warning signs of an anxiety disorder.

Possible anxiety disorder symptoms include:

Constant worry.

Avoiding social situations.

Panic attacks.

Nightmares.

If you're diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, stay positive. There are many treatments available, such as cognitive behavioral therapy to help you change your thought patterns. Also, there are other types of therapy, medication, and simple adjustments to your daily routine.

Most important is finding a therapist you're comfortable working with and who's experienced in treating anxiety disorders.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.