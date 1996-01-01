home / healthy kids health center / healthy kids a-z list / health tip: fluoride recommended for young kids article

Health Tip: Fluoride Recommended For Young Children

(HealthDay News) -- Everyone, even young children, should brush twice daily with a flouride toothpaste, the American Dental Association recommends.

Here are the ADA's guidelines:

  • Caregivers should brush children's teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste as soon as teeth begin to appear. A small smear of toothpaste, no more than the size of a small grain of rice, should be used.
  • Children aged 3 to 6 should brush twice a day with a pea-sized portion of fluoride toothpaste. Children this age should still be supervised to prevent swallowing of toothpaste.
  • Dentists should counsel caregivers on the correct amount of toothpaste to be used, and proper brushing technique.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

