Health Tip: Fluoride Recommended For Young Children

(HealthDay News) -- Everyone, even young children, should brush twice daily with a flouride toothpaste, the American Dental Association recommends.

Here are the ADA's guidelines:

Caregivers should brush children's teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste as soon as teeth begin to appear. A small smear of toothpaste, no more than the size of a small grain of rice, should be used.

Children aged 3 to 6 should brush twice a day with a pea-sized portion of fluoride toothpaste. Children this age should still be supervised to prevent swallowing of toothpaste.

Dentists should counsel caregivers on the correct amount of toothpaste to be used, and proper brushing technique.



