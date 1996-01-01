Health Tip: Fluoride Recommended For Young Children

(HealthDay News) -- Everyone, even young children, should brush twice daily with a flouride toothpaste, the American Dental Association recommends.
Latest Healthy Kids News
Here are the ADA's guidelines:
- Caregivers should brush children's teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste as soon as teeth begin to appear. A small smear of toothpaste, no more than the size of a small grain of rice, should be used.
- Children aged 3 to 6 should brush twice a day with a pea-sized portion of fluoride toothpaste. Children this age should still be supervised to prevent swallowing of toothpaste.
- Dentists should counsel caregivers on the correct amount of toothpaste to be used, and proper brushing technique.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.