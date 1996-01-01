Health Tip: Sled Safer

(HealthDay News) -- Most children who grow up in a snowy climate will spend many hours sledding. But the fun of sledding doesn't come without potential hazards.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep your children safe while they're sledding:

Stay away from motor vehicles.

Supervise children at all times while they're sledding.

Sledding alone isn't recommended for children under age 5.

Separate younger children from older ones.

Sled feet first to help prevent head injuries.

Inspect sleds to make sure they are sound and don't have any sharp edges.

Sled slopes should be free of obstructions, such as trees or fences. They also should be covered in snow, not ice, and not be too steep.

Avoid sledding in crowded areas.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.