Health Tip: Eating Healthier as You Age

(HealthDay News) -- As you get older, you should change your diet to ensure that you're getting age-appropriate amounts of calories, vitamins and minerals. An older person doesn't have the same nutritional needs as a teenage boy, for example.

The National Institute on Aging offers these healthy-meal tips for seniors:

Drink water throughout the day. As you age, your sense of thirst diminishes. Limit beverages with added salt or sugar.

Meals are more enjoyable when you share them with others. If you live alone, try to join others for meals.

Pay attention to portion control. Sometimes, restaurant portions are enough for two meals for an older person.

Eat a wide range of vegetables. Include veggies of many colors, which will help ensure the best variety of vitamins and minerals.

Pay attention to your gums and teeth Dental problems can make it harder to chew fruit, vegetables and meats. You may have to adjust your diet accordingly and eat softer foods.

Use herbs and spices. Often as you age or take certain medicines, food tastes a bit bland. Liven your food with spices.

Throw out expired foods. And avoid riskier foods, such as unpasteurized dairy.

Ask your doctor about supplements to determine if they are right for you.



