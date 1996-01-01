Health Tip: Avoid UV Radiation

(HealthDay News) -- Ultraviolet (UV) radiation coming from the sun is a major cause of skin cancer.
Latest Skin News
The American Cancer Society suggests how to minimize the effects of UV rays:
- UV rays are strongest between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm. If you must be outside during this time, stay in the shade as much as possible.
- Always wear sunscreen when you're outside.
- Cover most parts of your skin with clothing.
- Wear a hat to protect your head, neck and face.
- Wear sunglasses that are designed to block UV rays.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.