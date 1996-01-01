home / skin health center / skin a-z list / health tip: avoid uv radiation article

Health Tip: Avoid UV Radiation

(HealthDay News) -- Ultraviolet (UV) radiation coming from the sun is a major cause of skin cancer.

The American Cancer Society suggests how to minimize the effects of UV rays:

  • UV rays are strongest between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm. If you must be outside during this time, stay in the shade as much as possible.
  • Always wear sunscreen when you're outside.
  • Cover most parts of your skin with clothing.
  • Wear a hat to protect your head, neck and face.
  • Wear sunglasses that are designed to block UV rays.

