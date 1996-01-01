Health Tip: Have Fun on Halloween, Despite Asthma

(HealthDay News) -- Halloween is a favorite holiday for children, but kids with asthma need to take special precautions.
The American Lung Association suggests how to keep your asthmatic child safer during Halloween:
- Avoid fright fests -- Activities such as hayrides, corn mazes and visiting haunted houses can trigger an asthmatic episode. If your child participates in these activities, make sure the child carries quick-relief medication at all times.
- Do not use masks -- Costumes and masks may contain latex, a common asthma trigger. Read labels on costumes and masks to see if they contain this ingredient.
- Avoid makeup -- Costume makeup may have a strong odor that could trigger asthma. If possible, skip makeup or use unscented and hypoallergenic products.
- Stay out of the leaves -- It is fun to jump in leaves, but they may contain molds and fungus, which are common asthma triggers.
