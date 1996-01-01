home / health & living health center / exercise & fitness a-z list / health tip: tendinitis 101 article

Health Tip: Tendinitis 101

(HealthDay News) -- Tendinitis occurs when the thick cords of tissue that connect muscles to bone become inflamed and painful.

Tendinitis can be triggered by an injury, muscle overuse, improper stretching or incorrect form during exercise, the American Podiatric Medical Association says.

The condition usually resolves on its own with rest, ice and elevation. But it may be time to visit the doctor if symptoms don't improve within a week.

