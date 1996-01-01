Turn Over a New Leaf This Fall -- Start Exercising

SATURDAY, Oct. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Did you spend the hot, sweltering days of summer sitting in front of an air conditioner? Then fall is a probably a good time for you to get up and get moving, medical experts say.

Why is now a good time?

If you start now, you'll be well into your exercise program, which will help counter the overeating that typically occurs during the holiday season, according to UPMC Pinnacle, a health care system at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

In most of the United States, the fall means cooler temperatures and fewer bugs, which means ideal conditions for walking in local parks or going for hikes in state parks.

Having a dog can help motivate you to get out for regular walks. If a dog isn't an option, find a human walking partner to help keep you motivated.

And you don't need to limit yourself to walking. Other options include cycling, jogging -- even dancing.

While watching TV, use exercise bands or light weights for some seated strength training, or do standing exercise routines.

If you haven't exercised in a long time or have health issues or concerns, you should talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

-- Robert Preidt



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: UPMC Pinnacle, news release, Oct. 20, 2017