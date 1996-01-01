Health Tip: Avoid Tooth Sensitivity

(HealthDay News) -- If a tooth delivers a sharp pain any time you brush or chew on that side, you may have a problem called tooth hypersensitivity.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association suggested that these practices be avoided:

Aggressive tooth brushing.

Whitening or abrasive toothpaste.

Clenching the jaw.

Consuming acidic drinks.

Using tobacco.



