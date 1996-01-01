home / oral health center / oral health a-z list / health tip: avoid tooth sensitivity article

Health Tip: Avoid Tooth Sensitivity

Shocking Diseases of the Mouth

(HealthDay News) -- If a tooth delivers a sharp pain any time you brush or chew on that side, you may have a problem called tooth hypersensitivity.

Latest Oral Health News

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association suggested that these practices be avoided:

  • Aggressive tooth brushing.
  • Whitening or abrasive toothpaste.
  • Clenching the jaw.
  • Consuming acidic drinks.
  • Using tobacco.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Oral Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors