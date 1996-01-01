Health Tip: Being a Cancer Caregiver

(HealthDay News) -- Helping to care for a person with cancer may involve issues ranging from understanding medication side effects and communicating with family to providing information to a patient's doctor to help determine if a treatment is working.

The American Cancer Society offers this advice for cancer caregivers, recognizing they may feel overworked and under-appreciated:

Always respect your feelings and those of the patient.

Use "I" statements, rather than "you" statements. For instance, say, "I need a break" instead of "You never help me!"

Focus on the present rather than bringing up past patterns or issues.

Offer comforting assertions, such as: "I want to be here for you to help you get through this. You're not alone."



