Health Tip: Are Your Pet's Meds Legit?

(HealthDay News) -- With the spiraling cost of pet medication, some pet owners are turning to online pharmacies to medicate Fido or Fluffy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says while some online pharmacies are completely legit, others dispense unapproved pet drugs and counterfeit pet products, expired drugs and prescription medication without requiring a prescription.

The FDA suggests how to protect your pet's health:

Consult your veterinarian before starting your pet on a new medication.

Look for websites ending in ".pharmacy." Websites can have .pharmacy addresses only if they meet strict standards for enrollment.

Order from a pharmacy that your veterinarian uses and trusts.



