Health Tip: Drive Safely in Fog

(HealthDay News) -- Navigating in a car or truck during foggy weather can be difficult and downright dangerous.

If you must drive during fog, the National Weather Service offers these safety suggestions:

  • Drive slowly and allow for extra time to reach your destination.
  • Use your car's low-beam lights to make your vehicle more visible. Use fog lights if you have them.
  • Never use your car's high beams during fog. They cause glare, making it more difficult to see what's ahead.
  • Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
  • Follow road lines with your eyes.
  • When visibility is very low, pull over to a safe spot, and put on the hazard lights until the fog lifts.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

