Health Tip: Drive Safely in Fog

(HealthDay News) -- Navigating in a car or truck during foggy weather can be difficult and downright dangerous.
If you must drive during fog, the National Weather Service offers these safety suggestions:
- Drive slowly and allow for extra time to reach your destination.
- Use your car's low-beam lights to make your vehicle more visible. Use fog lights if you have them.
- Never use your car's high beams during fog. They cause glare, making it more difficult to see what's ahead.
- Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
- Follow road lines with your eyes.
- When visibility is very low, pull over to a safe spot, and put on the hazard lights until the fog lifts.
