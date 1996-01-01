Health Tip: Drive Safely in Fog

(HealthDay News) -- Navigating in a car or truck during foggy weather can be difficult and downright dangerous.

If you must drive during fog, the National Weather Service offers these safety suggestions:

Drive slowly and allow for extra time to reach your destination.

Use your car's low-beam lights to make your vehicle more visible. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your car's high beams during fog. They cause glare, making it more difficult to see what's ahead.

Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Follow road lines with your eyes.

When visibility is very low, pull over to a safe spot, and put on the hazard lights until the fog lifts.



