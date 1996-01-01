Health Tip: Defining Cyberbulling

(HealthDay News) --Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place over a digital device, such as a cell phone, computer or tablet.

The website stopbullying.gov says any posting of negative, harmful or "fake" information about someone else may constitute cyberbullying. It can happen through text message, app or online.

Digital devices offer the ability to immediately and continuously communicate 24 hours a day. Most information trasmitted electronically is permanent and public, if not reported and removed. A negative online reputation can effect college admissions, employment and other areas of life.

Cyberbullying may be difficult to recognize because teachers and parents may not see cyberbullying taking place.



