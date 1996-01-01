Vegetables Recalled in U.S. and Canada Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

A large California-based vegetable supplier has recalled products in the United States and Canada that may be contaminated with harmful listeria bacteria.

The recall announced last week by Mann Packing includes produce shipped to supermarkets such as Walmart, Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Albertson's, CNN reported.

"Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution," the company said in a statement, adding that no illnesses have been linked to the products.

The potential listeria contamination risk was identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency through random sampling. The recalled products have a "best if used by" dates of October 11 to October 20. People should throw the recalled produce away or return it to the place of purchase, CNN reported.



