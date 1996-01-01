100-Calorie Snack Suggestions

HealthDay Reporter
MONDAY, Oct. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Pre-packaged 100-calorie snacks sound like a great idea. They're small enough not to blow your diet, but tasty enough to dampen cravings.
While there's no shortage of these snacks on supermarket shelves, there are healthier, less expensive and more filling choices. To boost nutrients on a low-calorie budget, check out these great options instead.
For a salty snack, spread 1 tablespoon of low-fat cream cheese on a slice of smoked salmon and roll it up. Another great salty choice is 2 tablespoons of guacamole and 5 baked tortilla chips.
If you're in the mood for maximum crunch, you can dig into 3 big cups of air-popped popcorn. Home machines make it easy and corn kernel blends make it fun and tasty. For a quicker fix, savor a rice cake topped with 2 teaspoons of almond butter.
If your taste buds are screaming for tart, go for 6 ounces of no-fat lemon yogurt or 2 cups of fresh, red sour cherries.
Running short on your daily vegetable requirement? Veg out with 6 ounces of raw sugar snap peas or indulge in a small baked potato, ready in just a few minutes in the microwave. Top it with a sprinkle of chopped herbs or a no-salt spice blend for zero added calories (and eat the skin for its nutritional value and fiber).
Satisfy a sweet tooth with an all-fruit frozen pop or 2 tablespoons of frozen yogurt sandwiched between 2 graham crackers.
Bottom line? It's fine to make snacks part of your diet, but trade the empty calories of the pre-packs for these nutritious choices.
