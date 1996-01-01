home / health & living health center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: considering genetic testing article

Health Tip: Considering Genetic Testing

(HealthDay News) -- Genetic testing, an help identify potential risks for future health problems.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health suggests points to consider when evaluating whether genetic testing is right for you.

The agency says genetic testing can:

  • Reduce uncertainty about your future health.
  • Give you a feeling of empowerment.
  • Help patients and doctors make better-informed decisions.
  • Be costly.
  • Trigger feelings of guilt, anger, anxiousness and depression.
  • Lead to a fear of discrimination based on the results.

