Health Tip: Keep Up-to-Date Vaccination Records

(HealthDay News) -- Americans are changing doctors more often these days. As a result, it can be difficult to keep accurate and up-to-date vaccination records.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to create your own:

Ask parents or caregivers if they have records of your childhood immunizations.

Look through baby books and other documents from your childhood.

Check with your high school and college health services for vaccination records.

Check with previous employers and the military.

Check with your childhood doctor or public health clinic.

Contactyour state's health department. Some states have registries that include adult vaccinations.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.