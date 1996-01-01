Health Tip: Keep Up-to-Date Vaccination Records

(HealthDay News) -- Americans are changing doctors more often these days. As a result, it can be difficult to keep accurate and up-to-date vaccination records.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to create your own:
- Ask parents or caregivers if they have records of your childhood immunizations.
- Look through baby books and other documents from your childhood.
- Check with your high school and college health services for vaccination records.
- Check with previous employers and the military.
- Check with your childhood doctor or public health clinic.
- Contactyour state's health department. Some states have registries that include adult vaccinations.
