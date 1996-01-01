home / health & living health center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: keep up-to-date vaccination records article

Health Tip: Keep Up-to-Date Vaccination Records

(HealthDay News) -- Americans are changing doctors more often these days. As a result, it can be difficult to keep accurate and up-to-date vaccination records.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to create your own:

  • Ask parents or caregivers if they have records of your childhood immunizations.
  • Look through baby books and other documents from your childhood.
  • Check with your high school and college health services for vaccination records.
  • Check with previous employers and the military.
  • Check with your childhood doctor or public health clinic.
  • Contactyour state's health department. Some states have registries that include adult vaccinations.

