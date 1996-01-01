Cataracts Afflict Children Who Survived West Africa Ebola Epidemic

Cataracts are a major problem among children who survived the Ebola epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.

The eye disease typically affects old people, so doctors have been surprised to find it in Ebola survivors as young as 5. Some children have the most serious cataract cases seen by eye surgeons, The New York Times reported.

Of the 17,000 Ebola survivors in West Africa, about 20 percent had a type of severe inflammation inside the eye that can cause blindness. Among those whose sight returns, cataracts can develop, typically in just one eye.

Initially, surgeons were reluctant to remove cataracts from Ebola survivors because they feared that the virus might still be lurking inside patients' eyes, The Times reported.



