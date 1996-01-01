Health Tip: Finding Safe Shoes for the Elderly

(HealthDay News) -- As you age, you are at greater risk of falling. To compensate, you should wear shoes that can minimize your risk.

The American Podiatric Medical Association suggests how to select stable and comfortable shoes:

Measure your feet each time you shop for shoes. Aging and health changes can affect your shoe size. The best time to measure your feet is late in the day.

Try on shoes with the socks that you intend to wear.

Walk around the store with the new shoes.

Do not buy shoes that make you feel unstable or uncomfortable.

If you wear inserts, try the shoes on with them.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.