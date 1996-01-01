home / cancer health center / cancer a-z list / health tip: protect yourself against breast cancer article

Health Tip: Protect Yourself Against Breast Cancer

Pink Ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(HealthDay News) -- Family history and age are risk factors that you cannot change, but there are lifestyle choices that you can make to better control your risk of developing breast cancer.

Latest Cancer News

The American Cancer Society suggests:

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Cancer Report Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Cancer Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors