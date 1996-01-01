Health Tip: Protect Yourself Against Breast Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Family history and age are risk factors that you cannot change, but there are lifestyle choices that you can make to better control your risk of developing breast cancer.
Latest Cancer News
The American Cancer Society suggests:
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Exercise regularly
- Limit sitting.
- Limit alcohol.
- Avoid or limit hormone replacement therapy.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Cancer Report Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.