Lawsuits Target Diet Soda Marketing

The three largest carbonated beverage makers in the United States are being sued for allegedly misleading consumers about diet sodas.

The federal lawsuits were filed Oct. 16 and accuse Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Snapple Group of marketing their diet sodas in way that makes consumers believe the products will help them lose or manage weight, while research has shown the opposite is true, CBS News reported.

According to the lawsuits, the companies' use of the word "diet" in the products' "false misleading and unlawful" marketing could make a "reasonable consumer" believe the drinks are a diet aid.

"What's been going on is clearly deceptive advertising," said Abraham Melamed, one of the attorneys behind the case, CBS News reported. "In our opinion, it's one of the biggest consumer scams in the last 50 years, and it has to stop. There's a strong sense of urgency because there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of consumers out there that are being deceived on a daily basis."

A Coca-Cola spokeswoman said the lawsuit against it is "completely meritless." PepisCo and Dr. Pepper Snapple declined to comment, CBS News reported.



