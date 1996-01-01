Health Tip: Don't Spread Infectious Disease

(HealthDay News) -- While playing organized sports is a great way to get exercise, buses and locker rooms may be perfect breeding grounds for infectious disease.
Latest Infectious Disease News
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep your team healthier:
- Do not share water bottles, mouth guards, towels or other personal items.
- Encourage personal hygiene that includes frequent showers and washing of sports equipment.
- Enforce pre-sports physicals to rule out skin infections and ensure that players are up to date on vaccines.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
