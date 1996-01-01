Health Tip: Don't Spread Infectious Disease

(HealthDay News) -- While playing organized sports is a great way to get exercise, buses and locker rooms may be perfect breeding grounds for infectious disease.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep your team healthier:

Do not share water bottles, mouth guards, towels or other personal items.

Encourage personal hygiene that includes frequent showers and washing of sports equipment.

Enforce pre-sports physicals to rule out skin infections and ensure that players are up to date on vaccines.



