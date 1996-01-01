home / heart center / heart a-z list / meditation may help lower heart disease risk article

Health Tip: Meditation May Help Lower Heart Disease Risk

(HealthDay News) -- Meditation "may" help lower a person's risk of heart diseaase, the American Heart Association says.

"The key word to remember is may," the association said in a statement released in September.

"The research is suggestive, but not definitive," said Dr. Glenn Levine, who chaired a group of heart disease experts who reviewed 57 recent studies about meditation's effects on heart disease.

Types of meditation evaluated were: Samatha, Vipassana, Mindful, Zen, Raja Yoga, Loving-Kindness, Transcendental and Relaxation Response. Types of meditation that incorporated physical activity -- such as yoga or Tai Chi - were excluded because physical activity itself has been proven to help the heart, the AHA said.

MedicalNews
