Health Tip: Best Grains And Starchy Veggies for Diabetics

(HealthDay News) -- Diabetics should choose whole grains over other starchy foods because whole grains are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, the American Diabetes Association says. Processed foods with white flour and added sugar should be avoided.

The ADA stresses the need to read product nutrition labels, saying you should look for these whole-grain ingredients:

Bulgur (cracked wheat)

Whole wheat flour

Whole oats/oatmeal

Whole grain corn

Brown rice

Whole rye

Whole grain barley

Whole farro

Wild rice

Buckwheat

Triticale

Millet

Quinoa

Sorghum



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.