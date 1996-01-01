home / diabetes center / diabetes a-z list / best grains and starchy veggies for diabetes article

Health Tip: Best Grains And Starchy Veggies for Diabetics

Better Blood Sugar Balance

(HealthDay News) -- Diabetics should choose whole grains over other starchy foods because whole grains are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, the American Diabetes Association says. Processed foods with white flour and added sugar should be avoided.

The ADA stresses the need to read product nutrition labels, saying you should look for these whole-grain ingredients:

  • Bulgur (cracked wheat)
  • Whole wheat flour
  • Whole oats/oatmeal
  • Whole grain corn
  • Brown rice
  • Whole rye
  • Whole grain barley
  • Whole farro
  • Wild rice
  • Buckwheat
  • Triticale
  • Millet
  • Quinoa
  • Sorghum

