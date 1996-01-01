Health Tip: Best Grains And Starchy Veggies for Diabetics

(HealthDay News) -- Diabetics should choose whole grains over other starchy foods because whole grains are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, the American Diabetes Association says. Processed foods with white flour and added sugar should be avoided.
Latest Diabetes News
The ADA stresses the need to read product nutrition labels, saying you should look for these whole-grain ingredients:
- Bulgur (cracked wheat)
- Whole wheat flour
- Whole oats/oatmeal
- Whole grain corn
- Brown rice
- Whole rye
- Whole grain barley
- Whole farro
- Wild rice
- Buckwheat
- Triticale
- Millet
- Quinoa
- Sorghum
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Diabetes Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.