Health Tip: 5 Suggestions to Promote Healthy Aging

(HealthDay News) -- Today's lifestyle choices can help prevent or delay age-related health problems well into the future.

The NIH offers these five suggestions:

  1. Be active for at least 30 minutes a day.
  2. Make exercise a consistent part of your life.
  3. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.
  4. Opt for foods that are low in added sugars, saturated fats and salt.
  5. Choose whole grains, and lean proteins and dairy products.

