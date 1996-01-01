Health Tip: 5 Suggestions to Promote Healthy Aging

(HealthDay News) -- Today's lifestyle choices can help prevent or delay age-related health problems well into the future.
The NIH offers these five suggestions:
- Be active for at least 30 minutes a day.
- Make exercise a consistent part of your life.
- Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.
- Opt for foods that are low in added sugars, saturated fats and salt.
- Choose whole grains, and lean proteins and dairy products.
Latest Senior Health News
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Senior Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.