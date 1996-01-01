Possible Leptospirosis Deaths Being Investigated in Puerto Rico

Four deaths in Puerto Rico are being investigated as possible cases of leptospirosis, a disease spread by animals' urine.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, a total of 10 people in the U.S. territory are suspected to have developed the disease, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said at a news conference, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

Some of them became ill after drinking from local streams. A third of customers in Puerto Rico still don't have running water three weeks after the hurricane, and 90 percent of the island is still without power.

So far, at least 45 deaths have been blamed on Hurricane Maria.

Officials are working to deliver clean water to parts of the island that are difficult to reach due to storm damage. That includes air drops, according to Puerto Rico Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marn, CBS News/AP reported.



