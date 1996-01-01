Health Tip: Make Exercise a Habit

(HealthDay News) -- Too many exercise plans fail because daily life gets in the way. But if you include it in everyday activities, you are more likely to see positive results.
The U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests:
- Use the stairs instead of the elevator.
- Walk to a co-worker's desk, rather than sending an email.
- Park in the furthest spot in the parking lot, and walk to your destination.
- Join an exercise group that combines exercise with socialization.
- Listen to music or watch TV while working out. If it seems like less of a chore, it will be more fun.
- Find activities that you can do even when the weather is bad.
