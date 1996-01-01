Health Tip: Recognizing Sepsis

(HealthDay News) -- Sepsis is the body's deadly response to an infection that lurks in the tissues and organs.

More than 1.5 million people in the United States get sepsis each year, and at least 250,000 die from it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

While anyone can develop sepsis, it typically occurs in people aged 65 or older, people with weakened immune systems and among people with chronic health conditions.

Here are potential symptoms that the CDC says can help you recognize sepsis:

Confusion or disorientation.

Shortness of breath.

High heart rate.

Fever, shivering or feeling very cold.

Extreme pain or discomfort.

Clammy or sweaty skin.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.