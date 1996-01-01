home / infectious disease center / infectious disease a-z list / plague may have spread from madagascar article

Plague May Have Spread From Madagascar to Seychelles

A case of plague has been reported in the Seychelles, health officials say.

The 34-year-old male patient became ill after returning from Madagascar, which is combating a plague outbreak that begin in August, The New York Times reported.

The man is in isolation Seychelles Hospital and being given antibiotics. His partner also appears ill and is being tested for plague, as well as a child who lives with them.

Fifteen people who had contact with the man have received antibiotics as a precaution and are being monitored, health officials said, The Times reported.

There have been 500 confirmed cases so far and at least 50 deaths in the Madagascar outbreak, according to the World Health Organization and Madagascar's health ministry. The Seychelles are nearby chain of islands in the Indian Ocean.

