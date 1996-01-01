Health Tip: Food Safety for People With Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Since people with cancer typically have a weakened immune system, they may be at greater risk of contracting foodborne illness.

Radiation and chemotherapy often weaken the body's immune system by affecting the blood cells that protect against germs and disease.

Foodsafety.gov suggests these steps to stay protected against food poisoning:

Wash hands and surfaces often.

Separate raw meat and poultry from ready-to-eat foods.

Cook food to the right temperature.

Refrigerate or freeze raw meat and poultry, and cooked food within two hours.



