Health Tip: Recognizing Symptoms of Ovarian Cysts

(HealthDay News) -- An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that forms on the ovary.

Most ovarian cysts are small and often lack symptoms unless they rupture or become twisted.

If there are symptoms, the womenshealth.gov website says these warning signs are common:

Bloating.

Swelling.

Pain in the lower abdomen.

Pelvic pain.

Dull ache in the lower back and thighs.

Problems emptying the bladder or bowel.

Pain during sex.

Unexplained weight gain.

Pain during the menstrual period.

Breast tenderness.

Needing to urinate more often.



