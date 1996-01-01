California Reduces Penalty for Intentional Exposure to HIV

A bill that reduces the penalty for intentionally exposing someone to HIV was signed into law by California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Under the previous law, intentionally exposing someone to HIV was a felony. The new law reduces it to a misdemeanor, placing HIV in the same category as other communicable diseases, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

Brown signed the bill into law on Friday.

The previous harsher law discouraged people from getting tested for HIV and stigmatized those who have it, according to Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco.

Critics of the new law say it will endanger people, CBS/AP reported.



