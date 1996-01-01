Health Tip: Getting Enough Sleep

(HealthDay News) -- Children who participate in scholastic sports are at greater risk of injury if they don't get enough sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, children who get fewer than eight hours of sleep per night are 1.7 times more likely to get hurt while playing their sport, compared with those who get eight or more hours of sleep.

The right amount of sleep benefits the young athlete's speed, accuracy and reaction time, the foundation says.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.