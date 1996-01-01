Health Tip: Tai Chi May Help Prevent Falls

(HealthDay News) -- Tai chi is a low impact, slow motion form of exercise and meditation that can help maintain strength, flexibility and balance.

A study in The Journal of Gerontology examined the effect of Tai Chi on older adults. It showed that inactive older adults who practiced Tai Chi three times a week decreased their chances of falling by 55 percent.

Tai chi focuses on slow and circular movements that can be adapted to virtually anyone, even those using wheelchairs or recovering from surgery or stroke.



