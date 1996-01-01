Health Tip: Learn Symptoms of Childhood Sinusitis

(HealthDay News) --Your child's sinuses are not fully developed until late in the teen years, but the child can still develop a sinus infection.
Latest Allergies News
Although small, the maxillary (behind the cheek) and ethmoid (between the eyes) sinuses are present at birth.
Childhood sinus problems may be difficult to diagnose, because symptoms may be caused by other problems, such as a viral illness or allergy.
According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, these symptoms may indicate a sinus infection:
- Cold-like symptoms lasting more than 14 days, sometimes with a low-grade fever.
- Thick nasal drainage, which may be yellow or green.
- Post-nasal drip, sometimes leading to a sore throat, cough, bad breath, nausea or upset stomach.
- Headache, usually in children 6 years or older.
- Irritability or exhaustion.
- inflammation near the eyes.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Allergy and Asthma Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.