Health Tip: Learn Symptoms of Childhood Sinusitis

(HealthDay News) --Your child's sinuses are not fully developed until late in the teen years, but the child can still develop a sinus infection.

Although small, the maxillary (behind the cheek) and ethmoid (between the eyes) sinuses are present at birth.

Childhood sinus problems may be difficult to diagnose, because symptoms may be caused by other problems, such as a viral illness or allergy.

According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, these symptoms may indicate a sinus infection:



