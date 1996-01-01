home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / preparing for your doctor's appointment article

Health Tip: Preparing For Your Doctor's Appointment

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing for a doctor's appointment can be a daunting task, especially as your list of medical concerns grows longer.

The National Institute on Aging offers these suggestions:

  • Do not hide any symptoms from your doctor.
  • Prepare and prioritize questions before the appointment.
  • Stay focused. Avoid off-topic discussions and meaningless small talk.
  • Let your doctor know if you are feeling rushed or neglected.
  • Accept that your doctor may not immediately know the answer to every question.

