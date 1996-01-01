Health Tip: Preparing For Your Doctor's Appointment

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing for a doctor's appointment can be a daunting task, especially as your list of medical concerns grows longer.
The National Institute on Aging offers these suggestions:
- Do not hide any symptoms from your doctor.
- Prepare and prioritize questions before the appointment.
- Stay focused. Avoid off-topic discussions and meaningless small talk.
- Let your doctor know if you are feeling rushed or neglected.
- Accept that your doctor may not immediately know the answer to every question.
