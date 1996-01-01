Health Tip: Preparing For Your Doctor's Appointment

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing for a doctor's appointment can be a daunting task, especially as your list of medical concerns grows longer.

The National Institute on Aging offers these suggestions:

Do not hide any symptoms from your doctor.

Prepare and prioritize questions before the appointment.

Stay focused. Avoid off-topic discussions and meaningless small talk.

Let your doctor know if you are feeling rushed or neglected.

Accept that your doctor may not immediately know the answer to every question.



