Health Tip: Understanding Loud Noise and Hearing Loss

(HealthDay News) -- Hearing loss can occur after exposure to a single loud sound such as an exploding firecracker, but more commonly occurs because of repeated exposure to loud noise.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyday activities that can lead to long-term hearing loss include:

Listening to loud music from smartphones and similar devices.

Participating in a fitness class where loud music is played.

Using children's toys that produce loud sounds.

Attending popular sporting events and music concerts.

Using power tools.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.