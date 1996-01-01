Health Tip: Screening for Lung Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, and often lacks symptoms in its earliest stages.

That's what makes lung cancer screening so important, the American Lung Association says. The organization provides this additional information:

Screening can help find lung cancer at an early stage when it is easier to treat.

A low (radiation) dose CT scan may reduce your chances of dying from lung cancer. This imaging process takes a series of pictures as you lie on a table that slides in and out of a scanning machine.

Lung cancer screening is not suitable for everyone, but may be recommended for those at high risk for developing the disease.



