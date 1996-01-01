Health Tip: Talking To Your Kids About Tattoos

(HealthDay News) -- Although most states require parental consent for tattoos, it's still important to discuss the issue with your child.

TheAmerican Academy of Pediatrics says many people are unaware of these potential risks:

Infections -- Used needles and instruments may spread germs, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV. A licensed tattoo parlor is more likely to be cleaner and safer.

Allergies -- The pigments in tattoo dyes are not government regulated. Though somewhat uncommon, an allergic reaction to a pigment would be a challenge to reverse since tattoo ink normally is difficult to remove.

Granulomas -- These are nodules that can form around material that the body thinks is foreign, such as tattoo pigment.

Keloids -- These are overgrowths of fibrous tissues. People who tend to get these may be at even greater risk of them after getting a tattoo.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.