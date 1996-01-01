Health Tip: Managing Epilepsy in Children

(HealthDay News) -- About 470,000 children aged 17 or younger have epilepsy in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

If your family includes a child with the neurological disorder, the agency recommends creating a plan to manage epilepsy at school:

Keep open lines of communication with your health care provider to ensure that your child's seizures are controlled as much as possible.

Explore different treatment options for your child with epilepsy.

Encourage the school nurse and school staff to educate themselves about epilepsy and appropriate first aid.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.