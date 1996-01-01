home / neurology center / neurology a-z list / health tip: managing epilepsy in children article

Health Tip: Managing Epilepsy in Children

(HealthDay News) -- About 470,000 children aged 17 or younger have epilepsy in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

If your family includes a child with the neurological disorder, the agency recommends creating a plan to manage epilepsy at school:

  • Keep open lines of communication with your health care provider to ensure that your child's seizures are controlled as much as possible.
  • Explore different treatment options for your child with epilepsy.
  • Encourage the school nurse and school staff to educate themselves about epilepsy and appropriate first aid.

