Health Tip: Managing Epilepsy in Children

(HealthDay News) -- About 470,000 children aged 17 or younger have epilepsy in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
If your family includes a child with the neurological disorder, the agency recommends creating a plan to manage epilepsy at school:
- Keep open lines of communication with your health care provider to ensure that your child's seizures are controlled as much as possible.
- Explore different treatment options for your child with epilepsy.
- Encourage the school nurse and school staff to educate themselves about epilepsy and appropriate first aid.
