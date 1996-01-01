Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus, who stars in "Veep" and was a key member of "Seinfeld," revealed her diagnosis Thursday on social media. Her spokeswoman confirmed the posts, the Associated Press reported.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," she posted on Twitter. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Louis-Dreyfus' publicist said no further details would be forthcoming at this time. The actress "is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."



