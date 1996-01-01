home / health & living center / exercise & fitness a-z list / health tip: help prevent sports injuries article

Health Tip: Help Prevent Sports Injuries

(HealthDay News) -- There's no surefire way to prevent sports injuries. But there are things you can do to reduce the risk, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.

Many sports-related injuries are related to overuse of certain joints and muscles, the academy says. It offers this advice:

  • Allow at least one day a week of rest to allow the body to recover.
  • Wear the appropriate protective gear for each sport.
  • Always stretch before and after sports to help increase flexibility.
  • Do not play while you are in pain.
  • Drink fluids (preferably water) before, during and after exercise.

