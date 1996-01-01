Health Tip: Help Prevent Sports Injuries

(HealthDay News) -- There's no surefire way to prevent sports injuries. But there are things you can do to reduce the risk, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.

Many sports-related injuries are related to overuse of certain joints and muscles, the academy says. It offers this advice:

Allow at least one day a week of rest to allow the body to recover.

Wear the appropriate protective gear for each sport.

Always stretch before and after sports to help increase flexibility.

Do not play while you are in pain.

Drink fluids (preferably water) before, during and after exercise.



