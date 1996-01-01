Health Tip: Help Prevent Sports Injuries

(HealthDay News) -- There's no surefire way to prevent sports injuries. But there are things you can do to reduce the risk, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.
Many sports-related injuries are related to overuse of certain joints and muscles, the academy says. It offers this advice:
- Allow at least one day a week of rest to allow the body to recover.
- Wear the appropriate protective gear for each sport.
- Always stretch before and after sports to help increase flexibility.
- Do not play while you are in pain.
- Drink fluids (preferably water) before, during and after exercise.
Latest Exercise & Fitness News
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.